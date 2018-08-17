Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A west London man "savagely" beat up a man on board a Tube train in an unprovoked attack having just met him on a night out in Mayfair.

Alexander Oulton had been partying at a club in Mayfair before boarding a Victoria line Underground train from Oxford Circus with a man and a woman he had met at the club.

The group got one of the first trains of the morning, at around 6.15m on October 7, 2017. Oulton, who lived in Drayford Close near Kensal Town, had told the couple that he was heading to Vauxhall, but on the way he grew agitated.

The couple, who were heading home, noticed Oulton, 28, pacing up and down the Tube carriage on the short journey before a sudden violent outburst. Oulton walked up to the man he had met just that night and started punching him a number of times.

Another passenger on the Tube stepped in but Oulton carried on punching his victim, before kicking him in the face, leaving the victim with several facial injuries.

Oulton then left the train at Vauxhall station. The attack was reported to British Transport Police , who investigated and arrested Oulton before charging him with grievous bodily harm.

Oulton admitted the charge at a hearing at Blackfriars Crown Court and, on August 8, he was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for the attack.

(Image: British Transport Police)

Investigating officer DC Richard Osborn, from the BTP, said: “Oulton unleashed a vicious and sustained attack on his victim, which was completely unprovoked.

“His behaviour was disgraceful and I am pleased the judge handed him a prison sentence.

“There is no place for this kind of behaviour and so we will always work tirelessly to ensure that justice is served. This was a savage assault leaving the victim with a number of facial injuries, thankfully none which were considered to be serious.”

Steve Burton, director of compliance and policing at Transport for London, said: “This violent attack was appalling.

“Everyone has the right to go about their day without fear or intimidation and we do not tolerate any form of verbal or physical assault on our customers or staff. We have worked closely with British Transport Police to bring Oulton to justice.”