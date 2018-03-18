Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three west London locations are among the top places to live in the capital, according to The Sunday Times Best Places to Live in Greater London list.

Factors such as jobs, schools and broadband speed as well as culture, community spirit and shops were all considered when assessing how habitable an area is.

The full list, compiled in collaboration with Habito, will be published in the supplement's 2018 "Best Places to Live" guide on Sunday (March 18).

An expert panel of Sunday Times judges picked west London locations to be placed in the top ten.

Fulham in Hammersmith and Fulham was voted the third best place to live in the whole of London, putting it top of the west London pile.

(Image: John D Wood & Co)

But with average starter house prices at £609,340 and rents beginning at £1,680 it's out of most people's reach.

Famous for its carnival, Notting Hill in Kensington and Chelsea is experiencing a "resurgence" according to the Sunday Times as it "lures families and foodies back west."

(Image: PA)

It was voted the 7th best place to live in London but being bohemian comes at a cost.

Average house prices in the area start at an eye-watering £830,310 while rents are a hefty £2,160 pcm.

Richmond was the final west London location on the list and came in 8th just after Notting Hill.

(Image: PA)

Average starter house prices in the leafy borough, known for its park, begin at £477,360 while renting will set you back at least £1,510 pcm.

Habito Founder and CEO, Daniel Hegarty, said: “London remains an expensive place to buy, despite the recent cool down in house prices. While the Best Places to Live looks beyond house prices, we know that the process of getting a mortgage means that finding your dream home can be a nightmare.

"Whether you are considering using Government schemes to buy for the first time, or are looking to remortgage ahead of the Bank of England’s next interest raise, using a broker can help your chances and make the process as smooth as possible. With an estimated 1 in 4 people overpaying on their mortgage by £4,100 every year, even those homeowners lucky enough to be living in Bermondsey or Herne Hill could potentially benefit from checking how much they could save."

