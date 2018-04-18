The video will start in 8 Cancel

A CCTV appeal has been made after three women were sexually assaulted on the same day, all believed to be victims of the same man.

All three attacks happened at Central line Underground stations on October 4 2017.

The first victim was grabbed from behind while going through the ticket barriers at Gants Hill station at 7.35am.

Later that same morning, a woman was sexually assaulted by a man on the overbridge at Snaresbrook Tube station, at around 9.30am.

At around 12.15pm that day, a woman was grabbed and sexually assaulted at the same place.

British Transport Police officers, who are investigating the incidents, believe the same man is responsible for all three sexual assaults.

The force has now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the October 4 assaults as they believe he may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 424 of 16 April.

