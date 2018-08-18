The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three serving police officers have been charged with perverting the course of justice after a marked car crashed in Hounslow while responding to an emergency call.

The police vehicle carrying Police Constables Max Michel, 27, and Shaun Charnock, 33, collided with a member of the public's vehicle in Feltham on December 4, 2016.

Neither officer was injured but the civilian driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries and reported for driving offences after PC Ryan Francis, 26, arrived on the scene.

No further action was taken against him and a probe was launched by the Metropolitan Police force's directorate of professional standards.

All three officers, who have been placed on restricted duties, were charged with perverting the course of justice on Friday (August 17).

The officers will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 12.