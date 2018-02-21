Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A collision in a residential Southall road wrecked cars and left three people injured.

Three cars collided in Burns Avenue on Wednesday (February 21). Two badly damaged cars could be seen as police and the ambulance service attended and crowds looked on.

Metropolitan Police confirmed they were called just before 12pm to reports of three cars involved in a road traffic collision.

A spokesman for the force said: "Three people were reported injured, they were two females and a male.

"Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

"One person was taken to a west London hospital.

"Local road closures were in place while emergency services dealt with the incident."

