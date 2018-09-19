Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police investigation has been launched after a car crashed into pedestrians close to a Muslim community centre in Cricklewood, north west London.

A man believed to be in his 50s was rushed to hospital with a serious leg injury and two other men suffered minor injuries, one of which was treated at the scene.

The car smashed into the group of people in Oxgate Lane, Brent shortly after midnight on Wednesday (September 19) - just 15 minutes after people inside the building reported antisocial behaviour to the force, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

It was also reported that offensive remarks were made of an Islamophobic nature during a heated confrontation outside the building.

The police has confirmed the incident is not being treated as terror related but officers will be investigating the crash as a hate crime.

A manhunt to find the three people inside of the car is now underway.

Suspected hate crime

According to Mirror Online , the crash happened outside Al-Majlis Al-Hussaini mosque and the Hussaini Association has claimed the victims were people attending the annual Al Hussaini Majlis.

It was also alleged that they "were indiscriminately mown down in a suspected premeditated Islamphobic attack".

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 12.35am on Wednesday September 19 to reports of a car in collision with a number of pedestrians on Oxgate Lane in Brent."

"Local borough officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended.



"Two people were taken to hospital for treatment, two of those injured are males in their twenties. Their injuries are minor. One did not require hospital treatment.

"A man in his fifties remains in hospital and is being treated for a serious leg injury."

"The car involved failed to stop at the scene and enquiries are underway to trace the driver and occupants."

Crash happened minutes after reports of antisocial behaviour

He continued: "Police have established that at approximately 12.20am security at the community centre were informed of occupants in a car behaving anti-socially, drinking and allegedly using drugs.

"The occupants of the car - three males and a woman all aged in their mid-twenties were asked to leave the private car park.

"The car then drove near the centre and the occupants were involved in a confrontation with a large group of people visiting the centre.

"Words were exchanged and comments of an Islamophobic nature were allegedly made by the group in the car.

"The car then reportedly sustained minor damage by some of those outside the centre. It proceeded to make off at speed colliding with three individuals as it left."

It was added: "The car and its occupants who failed to stop and injured three people are being sought by police. No arrests have been made."

Detective Sargent Kelly Schonhage from Brent CID said: "We are treating this incident very seriously and a number of enquiries are underway to trace the car and those involved.

"Enquiries into the full circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

"If you were there at the time and have information I would urge you to contact police with information. Extra neighbourhood police patrols have been stepped up in the area and officers will be on hand to speak with those in the local community."

Anyone with information concerning the car involved or the occupants is requested to call Brent CID on 07747 476 161 or 101 quoting CAD 150/29 Sept.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet police via @MetCC.