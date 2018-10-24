Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The head teacher and director of an independent Southall "learning centre" were fined hundreds of pounds and sentenced to a curfew and community order after Ofsted discovered it was being illegally run as an unregistered school.

The Al-Istiqamah Learning Centre in Southall, based inside Thor House, a three-storey office block on Uxbridge Road, was found to be teaching more than 50 children aged 5-11, though it claimed to only offer "help and support for home-educated children".

Husband and wife, Beatrix Bernhardt, thought to be the head teacher, and director Nacerdine Talbi, 47 were convicted at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (October 24) after a three-day trial.

The court had heard some children were receiving at least 18 hours of schooling a week, despite the claims they were being home-educated and the centre was merely for help and support.

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said Bernhardt and Talbi had "done their dishonest best to mislead" the court and described Bernhardt as "a confident character, clearly intelligent and, in the way she dealt with cross-examination, no shrinking violet".

Ofsted inspectors visited on October 12 and November 14 in 2017 and found lesson plans and homework plans that proved the centre, which charged fees of more than £2,000 for a 38-week course, was run as a full-time educational establishment.

Prosecutor Lynette Woodrow said: "This is the first prosecution of its kind against an unregistered school in England and Wales.

"The centre claimed it simply provided tuition to home-schooled children but using witness statements and photographic evidence collected by Ofsted inspectors, the CPS was able to prove this was not the case.

"It is a criminal offence to run an unregistered school and we will take steps to prosecute those responsible where there is the evidence to do so."

Bernhardt and Talbi were both sentenced to a community order and a curfew between 9pm and 6am, with Bernhardt receiving a £485 fine and Talbi receiving a £385 fine. The learning centre was fined a further £100.

In May, Ofsted inspectors said they were "deeply alarmed" by the number of unregistered schools uncovered since the start of this year.