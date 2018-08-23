Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost 10,000 people are uniting behind Hounslow's historic rowing club in its fight to continue a century-long legacy.

Thames Tradesmen Rowing Club based at Chiswick boathouse in Dan Mason Drive argue they were given just four weeks notice by Hounslow Council ahead of permanent eviction.

It's claimed that members turned up to the boathouse close to Barnes Bridge on Sunday (August 19) to discover the doors to were shut and the locks had been changed.

Thousands of members of the public have signed an online petition protesting against the eviction, which the council argues has happened because the rowing club has "no legal interest within the property and that sub-letting arrangements have taken place without the council's knowledge or approval".

"The suggestion that any party has been wilfully excluded is simply not true," said Hounslow Council leader Councillor Steve Curran who added: "Terms were agreed with Thames Tradesmen, who alone have decided to refuse to engage and complete the licence."

An online petition created by Thames Tradesmen Rowing Club captain, Paul Arnold has been signed by 9,727 supporters and claims Hounslow Council only gave the club four weeks notice ahead of eviction.

"The council are challenging the club's lease that runs until 2033, wanting the club to instead capitulate and sign a rolling six month licence," he writes.

"In effect they are saying, 'Unless you sign this license, you cannot row'.

"The club believes it is only fair and right in a democratic, legal based society that we are allowed to protect the long term survival of the club by holding onto our claim for a longer term lease that had been agreed by the council and never before contested over the past 33 years."

According to the club, Hounslow Council "plans are to demolish the clubhouse and use the land to construct another boathouse" however "the current building will remain in place for at least the next two to three years until the necessary funds have been secured".

It was added that the lease in theory runs until 2033 and the club is seeking legal clarification from the High Courts but in the meantime are being denied use of the boathouse unless they accept a rolling six month licence.

Club members claim they discovered the boathouse's doors to be sealed shut on Sunday morning, with the locks changed and keys removed.

"Thames Tradesmen's is one of the oldest and most successful rowing clubs on the Tideway," said Mr Arnold.

"We want it to be around for the next 121 years. Our ambition is to introduce the local community of all ages and backgrounds to the camaraderie, discipline and health benefits of this wonderful sport. All we want to do is get back on the water."

Olympic gold medal winner, James Cracknell OBE who is an active member of the club added: "There are rowers who are locked out of their clubhouse, unable to use their own boats.

"I trust the council will see the unfairness in this situation and at least postpone this action until a way forward can be found to restore rowing at the club."

However, according the Hounslow Council, the club has "no legal interest within the property and that sub-letting arrangements have taken place without the council's knowledge or approval".

A local authority spokesman said: "It is recognised that the current site and buildings are in a poor condition and underused, and the long-held aspiration has been to develop a comprehensive range of water sporting facilities on the site accessible to users across the borough.

"Funding arrangements are now in hand with indicative finance of £300k from two sources and recent interest from a major institution in providing a further funding tranche.

"However, there have been concerns that the current occupiers, Thames Tradesmen, have no legal interest within the property, and that sub-letting arrangements have taken place without the council’s knowledge or approval.

"In order to regularise the current arrangements and agree how the site can be developed to secure a certain future and greater use, the council has now taken possession of the building.

"Prior to this, the council contacted all the current occupiers to agree affordable and realistic terms so existing users could continue to use the Boat House, allowing them to move forward with some certainty while plans to redevelop the site as a water-based sports facility are developed in detail."

It was added: "Council officers met with the elected representatives of Thames Tradesmen at their request on July 26 to agree terms for the club to take a licence, as agreed with the five other occupiers.

"This was agreed, and a draft licence was issued to the club’s legal advisors within 48 hours. However, to date, the council has not received any further response from the club in relation to the documentation."

Cllr Curran said: "My team has developed a strong working relationship with the majority of stakeholders and interested parties, and we undertook a wide-ranging consultation exercise to ensure we had full community engagement.

"The suggestion that any party has been wilfully excluded is simply not true.

My officers identified six parties occupying the Chiswick Boat House on ad hoc terms and they have met with all concerned to agree how to move forward in the medium term as we prepare for a much-improved facility on site.

"With the sole exception of Thames Tradesmen, we have mutually agreed terms with five of the six parties, and all of them are using the facility this week with, by and large, business as usual."

He continued: "Terms were agreed with Thames Tradesmen, who alone have decided to refuse to engage and complete the licence. The suggestion that the council wishes to see the development of a private members’ club is false, and my sole concern is to see an improvement in the facilities to the benefit of all users.

"Following the apparent breakdown of discussions with the Thames Tradesmen leadership, we have been approached by individual members who have asked for licences direct, and we are happy to proceed on that basis. I would encourage any parties that wish to be considered as licensees to contact my Director of Estates."