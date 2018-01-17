Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The body which managed Grenfell Tower will not relinquish responsibility for thousands of properties until March, it has emerged.

The Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (TMO) wrote to tenants in December saying it would be temporarily handing over control to Kensington and Chelsea Council, citing concerns it could no longer deliver services effectively.

It comes following the resignation of TMO chief executive Robert Black on December 31, months after he stepped aside to help with the public inquiry and criminal investigation .

On Friday (January 12), the TMO thanked Mr Black "for all his efforts over years" and wished him well in the future.

Around 9,000 properties are managed by the organisation in the borough. It was stripped of its responsibility for the Lancaster West estate - which contains Grenfell Tower - in August.

The fire which tore through the London tower block in June killed 71 people.

The organisation will continue to exist as a legal entity to ensure it is accountable to the public inquiry and criminal proceedings .

At a Housing and Property Scrutiny Committee meeting of RKBC on Monday (January 15), it was revealed that the deadline of January 31 previously set by the TMO would not be met.

Instead, director of housing management Doug Goldring said he was hoping the transfer of responsibilities would take place by the beginning of March.

He said: "With all the best will in the world and however much we would like to work with them to achieve that date (January 31), that is very, very difficult.

(Image: Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation)

"And one of the things we have to make sure is that staff get paid, that we've properly got systems in place so we can use the IT, those sorts of things, so we are aiming at very soon after that, maybe a month after that."

The council will take over repairs, services, and management of the properties on an interim basis while it consults with residents over the future management of their homes, and this process could take a year or longer.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.