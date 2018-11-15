Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are "very concerned" about a girl believed to be missing in London.

Darcie Goobie, 14, was last seen at Thorpe Park in Surrey on October 26.

The teenager, also known as Lexi Rose Anne, could be in Hackney, according to a Metropolitan Police appeal for information.

But she is also known to frequent the Waterloo and Kings Cross areas.

A police description said Darcie has a rounded build, with long dark hair.

(Image: PA)

She was last seen wearing a dark red coat with fur hood, and pink trainers.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Humm of North East area CID said: “Darcie was originally thought to still be in Surrey, but we now believe she is in London, having headed here after leaving Thorpe Park.

“Due to her age and the time she has been missing from home, we are clearly very concerned for her safety and would urge Darcie herself, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 5336390/18.

You can also speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have any information.

