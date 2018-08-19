The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children will have the chance to enjoy a day with Thomas the Tank Engine when he rolls into a station within easy reach of west London next month.

The famous train and his friends are heading down to Buckinghamshire Railway Centre in Quainton, near Aylesbury.

The fun takes place on September 1 and 2 with Thomas, a real steam engine, offering rides all day long.

There will be a host of Thomas & Friends themed activities which should appeal to fans of all ages.

The railway centre is open from 10.30am until 5pm on each day and Thomas runs short train rides roughly every 20 minutes from 11am to 4.30pm (with a break for lunch).

Other activities running all day include face painting, kids' shows, the change to meet The Fat Controller, miniature train rides and badge making.

Here's what you need to know

Pre-booking prices -

Adults: £13; Children (2-15) £9; Under 2s are free

Family ticket (2 adults + 2 children) £41 PLUS, booking fee and P+P (max £7.50)

Although the fees increase the more tickets you buy, as does the saving of pre-booking prices.

On the gate prices:

Adults £15; Children (2-15) £11; Under 2s are free

Family ticket (2 adults + 2 children) £44.50.

Everything listed below is included in the price:

Take a ride in a steam train behind Thomas the Tank Engine - the real, full-size steam engine as many times as you like

Meet The Fat Controller and receive a signed certificate

Meet Percy the Small Engine

Have the children's faces painted

Have fun at the Imagination Station: colouring, badge making and temporary tattoos

Watch the live children's shows

Go for a ride on a miniature steam railway

Complete the Thomas Hunt and collect a little prize

You can also look round the glass-roofed visitor centre with restored vintage steam engines on display, an extensive museum, gift shop and café.

To find out more or to book tickets click here .