The competition to bag the best sunbed is one most holidaymakers will be familiar with.

A large number of tourists can probably recall waking up at the crack of dawn and rushing down to the poolside to secure a sunlounger for the day.

However, the battle for the beds may now be over as Thomas Cook has announced customers will be able to book a specific lounger for their entire stay for just £22.

Each year, travel companies receive a number of complaints from customers who could not use hotel sunbeds because most were reserved by people leaving towels and belongings.

In response, Thomas Cook has launched the reservation scheme which shows loungers on a map, including information on whether certain areas will be in the sun or shade a different times of the day.

The travel firm said its new service will be popular with families and holidaymakers who want to spend more time together in their preferred location.

Managing director Chris Mottershead said: “Traditional package holidays are a thing of the past."

"Holidaymakers today want to personalise their package, mixing and matching the elements that best fit their needs and lifestyle."

He added: “We’re excited about the opportunity with choose your favourite sunbed, particularly among families that want to secure a number of beds together in a specific spot.”

The scheme is being trialled in three hotels from next month and it will be available in 30 hotels in various resorts this summer.

