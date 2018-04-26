Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The daughter of a 55-year-old woman who will be “unable to walk for a long time” after being hit by a car in Harrow has said the family's lives “have been ruined”.

Pedestrian Sonal Chande, 55, from Harrow, underwent a six-hour operation after suffering injuries including a broken pelvis, broken ribs and a fractured femur in Cecil Road on Monday (April 23).

After the crash, which happened at around 1.52pm, the mother-of-two lost a lot of blood and the bone had “come through the skin” on her leg, according to her daughter.

Ms Chande, who works as an administration officer at Harrow Crown Court, has reportedly been left in “agony” since the crash and now has a metal rod in her pelvis.

Her daughter Surena Chande, 26, from Balham, said the incident means her dad is “probably going to have to give up his job” to take care of her mum.

“This has ruined our lives,” Surena told getwestlondon on Wednesday (April 25).

“After the operation, I told her she had been hit by a car and she said 'why have they done this to me'. She is in absolute agony, she needs another operation this week.

(Image: Surena Chande)

“This will have a long-term effect on her, she won't be able to walk for a long time. She loved walking, she tried to walk two hours a day. Now it'll be rest and then physio.

“It could not have happened to a nicer person, to see my mother in the state she is in is the most horrible thing I have ever seen.

“When I found out I was in pieces, it's been horrific. My dad is probably going to give up his job.”

(Image: Surena Chande)

After the crash, Ms Chande was rushed to St Mary's Hospital by London Ambulance Service.

Surena added: “If anyone knows anything please tell police what you know.

“It wasn't a quiet area, so we desperately need people who witnessed the crash to come forward.”