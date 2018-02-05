The video will start in 8 Cancel

An ice cream man who "viciously" attacked a rival seller with a shovel in broad daylight in a war over territory has been jailed.

At least one young child and several adults witnessed Qelik Shiha, of Lily Drive, West Drayton , attack the man on April 3, 2017.

Both ice cream sellers had pulled into South Close at the same time but Shiha, 33, got out of his van and shouted: "This is my patch!"

Wielding a shovel, he first punched the window of the parked ice cream van before hitting his victim on the hand with a shovel as he ran away.

The victim, in his 20s, suffered a laceration to his hand from the shovel strike, which was bandaged up by an off-duty police officer and member of the public.

Despite being rushed to hospital to undergo surgery on his hand, the victim has partially lost sensation in two of his fingers.

Police were called at around 7.20pm with Shiha already having fled the scene in his ice van. He was arrested later that day and faced trial at Isleworth Crown Court charged with grievous bodily harm.

Qelik Shiha was found guilty and was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Thursday (February 1).

Detective Constable Reda Imane said: "The incident flared up after two ice cream vans drove into South Close that evening at the same time.

"It was clearly an attempt by Shiha to intimidate a rival business.

"The vicious and unprovoked attack was witnessed by members of the public, including at least one young child, and was carried out in broad daylight.

"I'm very happy that we have removed this violent individual off the streets."

