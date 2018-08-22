The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang of thieves are being hunted by police after entering a supermarket in Queensbury reportedly armed "with a crowbar" and making threats to staff.

At around 11.55pm on Monday (August 20), police officers from Metropolitan Police were called to a supermarket in Honeypot Lane to reports of a robbery.

A police spokesman told getwestlondon on Tuesday that a "group of males are reported to have entered the premises armed with a crowbar".

He added: "They threatened staff and stole goods before fleeing in a vehicle."

(Image: Google)

There were no reports of any injuries after the incident on Monday night.

No arrests have been made in connection with the robbery and enquiries are ongoing.

If you have any information to help police with their investigation call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.