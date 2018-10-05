Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 13th car theft proved unlucky for a duo who targeted people trying to sell their Mercedes cars privately online.

East Londoners Tahla Ahmed and Umar Haq posed as buyers interested mainly in Mercedes cars. The duo would show up to the unsuspecting sellers and ask to see the cars before driving off with them.

The pair stole 12 Mercedes cars and a Volkswagen Golf from sellers across London, including Wembley and Harrow , before moving on to Watford and Hertfordshire.

The thefts and robberies of cars started in May 2017 and continued until March 2018, when the car thieves were finally caught.

Tahla Ahmed, 22, was handed a driving ban just short of 12 years in court after he was also convicted of a number of driving offences.

Four offences, including driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop for a police officer, all relate to the same incident, on May 6 in Ilford.

The Steele Road resident was charged with stealing eight Mercedes cars and a Volkswagen Golf, as well as robbery as well as an additional four counts of robbing a man of his Mercedes.

The first thefts, in Ilford and Hornchurch, were carried out on the same day, June 13, 2017.

Ahmed went on to steal Mercedes cars in Harrow on August 11, in Plaistow on September 12, in Wembley on October 3, in Hatfield on October 23, in Romford on November 27 and in Watford on December 21.

He also stole a Volkswagen Golf in Radlett on December 23.

The 22-year-old was also convicted of robbing a man of his Mercedes in Luton on October 4, in Borehamwood on December 14, in Hatfield on January 19 and in Forest Gate on February 19.

Both Ahmed and Haq, of Aberdour Road in Ilford, were convicted of conspiring with another to steal motor vehicles between May 5 2017 and March 9 this year.

Both men pleaded guilty as charged at St Alban's Crown Court on Thursday (September 27) and were sentenced the following day at the same court.

As well as a 119-month ban on driving, Ahmed was sentenced to a total of 46 months in prison and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge, after asking the judge to take 25 further offences into consideration.

Haq, 28, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and also ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.

Detective Constable Matt Creese, who investigated the crimes, said: “Ahmed and Haq worked together to target people who were trying to sell their vehicles through online selling sites.

“They would pose as buyers, arrange to view the vehicles and when the owners were distracted they would drive off with the car leaving the owner at the roadside.

“Throughout this enquiry Hertfordshire Constabulary has worked closely with the Metropolitan Police and the investigation team has utilised social media to assist in identifying victims across the South East who had been targeted by the pair.

“The Judge recognised the distress and financial loss Haq and Ahmed caused to a large number of victims and the significant sentences handed down reflects this.”

How to avoid becoming a victim

If you are selling your car privately online or in magazines, Hertfordshire Constabulary has come up with some advice on how to prevent being the victim of predatory criminals like Ahmed and Haq.