Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang member who helped steal £1 million of diamonds was caught by police... thanks to his fashion sense.

The diamonds were stolen in London Silver Vaults, an underground marketplace for jewellers in Chancery Lane which dates back to the Victorian era.

Two business partners had come to the Vaults to meet with a man and woman who had posed as potential clients, interested in buying five diamonds. The diamonds were estimated to be worth £1 million.

The clients, a man and a woman, went to the Vaults in February 24, where police believe the envelope containing the diamonds was switched by the man.

Detectives think the switch was done while he was pretending to be interested in the other items for sale, including a necklace worth £1.2 million.

The man was able to leave the Vault without raising suspicion, and walked down High Holborn, towards his getaway car, a grey Volkswagen driven by Nicolae Danut Bodea.

A third man was also seen entering the car, wearing what police describe as a "distinctive scarf and sunglasses".

This outfit choice by, 32-year-old Aurelian Buza would lead to the capture of him and the getaway driver.

The car was registered in Bodea's name and the number-plate was flagged on the national Automatic Number Plate Recognition system.

Two days later, on February 26, police in High Wycombe, where both men lived, in Amersham Road, were able to track down the car.

(Image: City of London Police)

At their address, police found the distinctive scarf that Buza had warn as well as Bodea's passport, which helped the build a case against the two men for their role in the diamond theft.

Bodea, the getaway driver, was charged with conspiracy to steal and possession of articles for use in fraud.

Buza, 32, who wore the distinctive scarf, was charged with conspiracy to steal.

Both defendants had pleaded guilty to the charges and were sentenced on Wednesday (October 3) at Inner London Crown Court .

(Image: City of London Police)

Bodea, 36, received a 21 month sentence for conspiracy to steal, as well as a four month sentence for possession of articles for use in fraud, to be served consecutively. Buza received a nine-month prison sentence.

A woman from Barking was tried for conspiracy to steal, but found not guilty at the same court in August.

City of London Police believe they have the identity of the man who carried out the "switch", pocketing a million pounds in diamonds, although they have not yet been able to apprehend him.