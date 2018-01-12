Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have warned mirrors and sparkly objects pose a serious fire risk after a Belgravia town house was badly damaged in a blaze last week.

The third floor property suffered significant damage following a fire sparked, according to London Fire Brigade (LFB), by a "vanity mirror".

Crews weere called to the blaze in South Eaton Place, Westminster, at 3.33pm on January 5.

A woman had left the property before LFB arrived and there were no reported injuries.

The fire was later found to have been caused by sunlight refracting through a window and onto the vanity mirror.

Following the blaze, LFB said fires sparked by mirrors and sparkly objects were "not as rare as you would think".

The brigade has since advised people to keep items such as crystals, shaving mirrors, sparkly door knobs and glass fish bowls out of direct sunlight.

An LFB spokesman said: "These sorts of incidents are not as rare as you would think.

"Our crews have seen everything from sparkly doorknobs and crystal balls to glass fish bowls and food jars containing crystals starting fires.

"We would advise people to keep items such as crystals, glass ornaments and shaving mirrors out of direct sunlight.

"It is also vital to have working smoke alarms throughout your home."

The spokesman added: "Fires can start in any room and homes need multiple smoke alarms which should be tested regularly.

"They should be fitted in your hallways and landings and in any room where you smoke, use candles, incense sticks or portable heaters and leave electrical equipment on or on charge, such as satellite boxes, heaters, computers and mobile phones.

"A heat alarm should also be installed in your kitchen."

LFB's top three sunlight safety tips

• Keep concave mirrors and crystal or glass objects away from sunny sills and flammable materials

• Fit at least one smoke alarm per floor and test them every week to make sure they work and the batteries are not flat

• If you have a fire, close the door on the blaze, get out stay out and call the brigade

