Hanworth neighbours have described the moment they rushed to stem the flow of blood from the wounds of a young man repeatedly stabbed in a shocking attack.

Birch Road resident, James English has described how he and his neighbours helped a young man "stabbed more than 10 times" in their street on Saturday night (June 16).

Speaking to getwestlondon Mr English said: "I didn't see the attack take place but according to kids who were in the park when it happened, a young man got out of a car with another bloke. They had an argument and one of them started stabbing the other. The one that had done the stabbing ran off and the car disappeared. "

He added: "I only realised something had happened when my Mrs came downstairs and said 'next door need help.' So I went outside and my neighbours had managed to get the guy into the chair and he was bleeding out. My neighbour was coming home from getting a pizza and on his way back the bloke [victim] approached him and asked for help.

"He was telling him 'I've been stabbed, I've been stabbed!' So my neighbours have then tried to help him as much as possible. They had got him onto a chair and were tending to his wounds.

"I've come out and asked them if they need help. My next door neighbour Dom was holding pressure on the biggest wound as it was bleeding quite a lot, and the rest of the guy's legs were covered in blood and so were his arms - he'd been stabbed multiple times."

He added: "I got some water for him to try and calm him down and then I got a towel to wrap around his legs and hugged his legs to put pressure on all the wounds - he had over 10 stab wounds by the looks of it."

"We all just wanted to make sure he was OK and to calm him down - I didn't think about anything else. "

He added: "I sat there thinking 'my neighbours are amazing' they were on the phone to the police, trying to ring up his family, they were trying to get everything sorted."

According to Mr English, he, his wife, Gemma, and his neighbours Dom, Emma, Kerry and Hayley, stayed with the victim until two quick ambulance response cars arrived and took the injured man to hospital. He said Birch Road was closed by police and forensics teams until 2am on Sunday morning (June 17).

He added: "It was nice to see we were all coming together to help someone none of of us knew."

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 8.30pm on Saturday to reports of a man suffering from stab injuries on Birch Road in Feltham.



"Officers attended. The 23-year-old man was taken to a west London hospital where he remains in a stable condition; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."



There have been no arrests in connection with the stabbing and enquiries continue.