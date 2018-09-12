Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"Thanks for all your amazing work but we can't afford to pay you in the future" - that's the message sent out to many nurses, children's support staff and mental health workers in Ealing by the NHS Trust which runs Ealing Hospital.

It means many NHS staff in Ealing will face an uncertain future - they may have to work for a new company which will take over the running of all Ealing's community NHS services, have to face being made redundant, or have to take jobs elsewhere.

It's because the London North West Hospitals NHS Trust has decided not to bid for a new contract to run community health services in the borough because it doesn't believe it can afford to do the work for the money being offered.

Virgin Care is thought to be among the groups who are bidding for the contract tendered out by Ealing Clinical Commissioning Groups, to run the services which include district nurses, children’s services and mental health services which are currently run by the NHS.

Ealing health campaigners say the move to offer services at a fixed price is a "disastrous" attempt to privatise the NHS.

Health campaigners hoped the NHS Trust would get the contract because it already runs many of the services and has a lot of direct expertise.

But the letter sent by NHS Trust CEO Jacqueline Docherty to all community staff on August 23 reads: "I want to emphasise how hugely proud we are of our community teams in Ealing, and the vital work that you perform. I have personally visited many of you and am always impressed by how hard you work, with such enthusiasm in very demanding roles.

"Your first thoughts are always of our patients and service users, and I know that you will continue to deliver excellent care.

"I know that this decision is likely to cause many of you concern, and we are absolutely committed to supporting you. We don’t yet know what the result of the tender will be, which means that it’s hard to be specific about what will happen next at this point, but we will keep you as informed as we can throughout the process, and wherever we can, we will answer your

questions. We also encourage you to speak to your manager for support if you need it."

Ms Docherty goes on to explain that the Trust simply don't think it could provide the necessary quality of care for the money being offered.

She said: "This was an extremely difficult decision for us to make as an organisation.

"However, as with all tenders, the Ealing Out of Hospital tender contains a limit on the financial envelope to provide the service. I know that our clinical, operational and financial managers have been working extremely closely together and that they have made every effort to meet this

requirement. Sadly, despite all our efforts, there is a significant difference between the cost of this quality of care and the amount that the tender allows us to spend."

Members of the Ealing Save Our NHS campaign group say the contract will result in the decline in quality of service and that any provider who wins the bid won't be able to afford to run it, and could well collapse within months. This, they say, would mean the work would then fall back on the NHS Trust.

Eve Turner, from Ealing Save Our NHS, said: "At a time when Ealing Hospital is under threat, it would be disastrous to remove finances from the local NHS Trust, which currently runs many of these services.

"In fact, we are against the very idea of contracting out these services. Whoever wins the contract will be expected to magically replace hospital beds with care in the community and lay the basis for the closure of the proper A&E at Ealing.”

She added: "Ealing Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) should withdraw the contract and the NHS should be given the support it needs instead of wasting millions of pounds paying management consultants to devise projects like this."

The CCG, however, says it believes the contract will make services more efficient.

NWLCCGs issued a statement saying: "Existing services are delivered by many different providers with variation in service delivery, quality, configurations and efficiency.

"Patient experience data and feedback suggests that services are fragmented, complex and difficult to navigate for the service user.

"Once established, the single contract will improve the coordination and delivery of out of hospital services, removing the inefficiencies of multiple contracts, by providing a unique opportunity to commission community services that are more coordinated and integrated."

The CCG says it is currently waiting for the bids to come in. Once this happens it will evaluate each bid and choose a provider before awarding the contract to start on May 1 2019.