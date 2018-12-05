Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Transport for London (TfL) has launched a full investigation into the fatal bus crash on Kenton Road where a man died in the street in Harrow.

Emergency services went to the crash involving a 114 bus near Kenton station on Tuesday evening (December 4).

London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics tried to save the 30-year-old for nearly half an hour before he was pronounced dead at the scene at 6.54pm.

No arrests have been made by Met Police and TfL says an investigation is underway.

Claire Mann, director of bus operations at TfL, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly died after a collision with a route 114 bus on Kenton Road, Harrow.

“The emergency services attended the scene and a full investigation with the bus operator Metroline is underway.”

The crash happened just before 6.30pm, a few yards down the road from Kenton Station, at the junctions with Rushout Avenue and Hawthorne Avenue.

Kenton Road was closed in both directions for hours as police investigated and gathered evidence.

