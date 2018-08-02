Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tesco has submitted a planning application to sell off part a car park at the Feltham High Street branch to property developers.

The move would reduce parking spaces outside the door from 320 to 183 and involve moving the car wash in order to make room for a five-storey block of flats.

However, residents opposing the development argue a smaller car park would not be fit for purpose and could drive business away from the high street.

David Meades, 54, of Hanover Avenue, said: "What would be left of the car park would not be big enough to copy with the high street, especially since a lot of other car parks in the area have been shutting for new buildings too.

"It's all to do with the push for homes, but the trouble is they are blighting the residents who already live here.

"As residents living right next to Tesco, we see this car park getting busier all the time as parking becomes less available.

"This car park is a vital lifeline and once it is gone, people will shop elsewhere and the high street businesses will close."

He added that the development is proposed within the Feltham Green and Town Centre conservation area and is near the listed Manor House building.

He said: "We are concerned for the area and what they are trying to do is not good for it. I went to a planning meeting with the developer and not once did they mention the conservation area, it's like they've forgotten about it."

Mr Meades is part of a group of five residents, who have been fighting the proposed development since January this year.

Pat O'Connell, 72, of Granville Avenue, said: "We have had unrestricted views across the back of our properties since 1982 and if they want to build between three or five floors the morning light from 7am on will not reach us until 2.30pm.

"The biggest problem is the overcrowding of the area and what it could do to air quality, particularly around schools and GPs."

Will Horgan, 76, also of Granville Avenue, said that the century-old trees threatened with destruction if the planning application were passed were invaluable in combating pollution and that their impact could not be replaced by new trees.

Hounslow Council are offering to introduce a controlled parking zone in the area but residents are opposed to the plan because it will only operate for certain times of day.

A Tesco spokesperson said: "Ensuring good parking facilities at our stores is important to us so we can serve customers well.

"Before considering any changes, we carried out extensive parking assessments to ensure the level of parking will be suitable for the store."

Cllr Steve Curran, Leader of Hounslow Council said: "We are still assessing the planning application, including the implications on neighbouring residents' amenity in terms of daylight, sunlight, overshadowing, privacy, etc.

"We have received comments from local residents who have expressed concerns that the level of car parking being lost on the Tesco site is excessive and these will be considered as part of the determination of the planning application. I have also agreed to meet local residents to hear their concerns first hand.

"If the application is to be recommended for approval, it will be a planning committee decision.

"We have not yet set a committee date, but the earliest it could be is September 6. Concerns identified by local residents will need to be balanced against the provision of new housing in this Town Centre location, including up to 35% affordable housing delivered on the site with 22 of the new flats delivered at London Affordable Rent levels.”