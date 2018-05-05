The video will start in 8 Cancel

London is buzzing with early May Bank Holiday excitement as people all over the capital get ready to enjoy a long and sunny weekend.

Monday is set to be a scorcher and with highs of 28C expected many may be looking forward to a barbecue.

But if you're planning a picnic you should be aware shops and major supermarkets will be operating reduced opening hours on Monday (May 7) as people everywhere enjoy a day off.

Tesco, Asda, Lidl and Sainsbury's will be among those opening at different times from normal.

This handy guide to supermarket opening hours will stop you from getting caught short at the shops this weekend, The Mirror reports.

Tesco Bank Holiday Monday opening hours:

The supermarket giant advises customers to check their local store's opening times using the Tesco store finder tool .

Tesco will be opening with reduced hours this bank holiday, but opening hours may vary from store to store. It's best to check your local store's opening times over the bank holiday weekend here .

In England and Wales all stores will open from 9am to 6pm, with larger London stores opening from 8am to 8pm. All Express stores will open normal hours and all Metro stores will open from 9am to 6pm. All petrol stations will be open as normal through the bank holiday period.

In Northern Ireland larger stores will open from 10am to 7pm

In Scotland all Extra stores will open normal hours and superstores will open from 8am to 8pm.

Sainsbury Bank Holiday Monday opening hours:

All of Sainsbury's supermarkets and convenience stores will open over the bank holiday, however most larger stores and some smaller Local branches across the UK will operate reduced opening hours on Monday.

Check details for your local branch using the online store finder before heading out.

Most larger stores across the UK will open from 9am to 7pm. However, normal trading hours will resume at most petrol station and smaller Local branches.

Asda Bank Holiday Monday opening hours:

Asda opening times will vary slightly from store to store, so the supermarket chain recommends that customers check their local store locator pages before heading out.

All Asda branches across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be open, but many will operate shorter opening times from 8am to 8pm. Check the online store finder for details on your local store.

Aldi Bank Holiday Monday opening hours:

All Aldi stores across the UK will be open as normal on Bank Holiday Monday.

Aldi will be operating normal opening hours from 8am to 10pm during the weekend and from 8am to 8pm on Monday.

Lidl Bank Holiday Monday opening hours:

Budget supermarket Lidl will open all stores across the UK as normal on May 7, 2018.

All UK branches will open from 8am to 10pm.

Waitrose Bank Holiday Monday opening hours:

Upmarket supermarket Waitrose stores will be open, however selected stores will be operating Bank Holiday opening hours, so check ahead using their branch finder tool online for details for your local store.

On the Early May Bank Holiday Monday the majority of Waitrose supermarkets will be open from 9am to 6pm, however selected branches will open slightly longer, from 8am to 8pm (and a few reducing hours to 10am to 4pm). The majority of Little Waitrose convenience shops will trade normal hours on Monday - but you can check details of your local store here .

Morrisons Bank Holiday Monday opening hours:

Morrisons will be open but selected stores will operate with reduced opening times.