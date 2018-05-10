Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supermarket giant Tesco has been hit with a £1.6 million fine after one of its drivers crashed into a man in Greenford and left him with life-changing injuries.

In August 2014, the driver of one of Tesco's vehicles ran into a member of the public while reversing into the loading bay of the Tesco Metro store in Greenford Road.

The incident took place when the driver was reversing into the bay unassisted, causing the man to become stuck between the loading bay and the vehicle.

As a result of the crash, the victim, who was a self-employed tradesman, was left with “a number of serious and life-changing injuries”, a spokesman for Ealing Council said.

An investigation by the council's health and safety team established Tesco failed to manage the risks of both vehicles and pedestrians using the car park of the premises.

The supermarket giant also failed to notice that drivers were often reversing on site unassisted, which was contrary to its internal procedures.

After a successful prosecution by Ealing, Tesco Store Limited pleaded guilty and was fined £800,000 for each offence, totalling £1.6 million, and agreed to pay the council costs of £50,000.

The investigation led to improvements being made to the layout of the car park, including the installation of barriers preventing access to the car park by private vehicles and pedestrians when delivery trucks are manoeuvring on site.

Speaking after sentencing at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday (May 4), leader of Ealing Council Julian Bell said it was a “great result for the council”.

“I am very pleased that the court has recognised the seriousness of these offences and imposed a fine reflecting this," he added.

“We will always the prioritise the safety of local people and this investigation has secured changes to the layout of the car park in question which will hopefully reduce the chances of another tragic incident such as this occurring.

“Our health and safety team will not hesitate to take action against any organisation - large or small - which fails to comply with their obligations to protect their employees and others affected by their activities.”

Speaking to getwestlondon on Thursday (May 10), a Tesco spokesman said all drivers receive comprehensive training and health and safety risk assessments are completed for all sites.

He added: “Safety is of paramount importance to us and we are very sorry that [a member of the public] was injured in this way.

“Following this incident, we have reviewed our processes and made a number of changes to protect against this happening again."