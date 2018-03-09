The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed for nine years for various terrorism offences which included possessing and sharing a bomb-making video on social media.

Zana Abbas Sulieman admitted possession of an article for a terrorist purpose, possession of a record of use to a terrorist, encouragement of terrorism and dissemination of terrorist publications.

The 27-year-old was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday (February 22).

Sulieman, from north west London, used numerous Facebook accounts to promote terrorist related material, the court had been told.

Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command launched an investigation in summer 2017 when they became aware of a Facebook account, which had posts and links to Daesh-related material.

Further enquiries led officers to link a number of other accounts that contained similar material and posts, with the same or very similar profile details. Eventually, officers were able to establish that the accounts were linked to Sulieman.

Many of the accounts even featured the same photo of Sulieman as the profile picture.

When he was arrested on August 8 last year, officers examined his mobile phone and found various files relating to Daesh propaganda material as well as a downloaded video that showed how to make a home-made improvised explosive device.

(Image: Met Police)

They also found evidence that the video had been shared with others via social media.

In total, detectives found 32 Facebook accounts linked to Sulieman that contained terrorist-related material.

When questioned, Sulieman told police he had purchased the phone three days earlier and the material on it was not his. However, this was proved to be false.

He was charged on August 15 and he pleaded guilty to the offences January 17 this year.

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Sulieman was prolific in his sharing and promotion of Daesh-related material and propaganda with his various contacts on social media.

"But what was of most concern was that he viewed and shared a video showing how to make a bomb, and encouraged others to follow and carry out the instructions.

"He was a dangerous individual and I have no doubt that the public is safer with him behind bars.”

Police would not be more specific when asked by getwestlondon where in north west London Sulieman lived.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.