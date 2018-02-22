A couple who met on an internet dating website have been jailed after plotting a Christmas terror attack.

Munir Mohammed and Rowaida El-Hassan were sentenced at the Old Bailey on Thursday (February 22) for their Islamic State-inspired bomb or ricin attack.

Mohammed, of Leopold Street, Derby, enlisted the help of 33-year-old pharmacist and mother-of-two Rowaida El-Hassan, of Willesden Lane, Brent.

He had sought her out on the dating website singlemuslim.com.

The 36-year-old was handed a life sentence with a minimum prison term of 14 years, while El-Hassan was jailed for 12 years with five more years on extended licence.

