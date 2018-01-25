The video will start in 8 Cancel

This is the terrifying moment moped-enabled robbers stormed a designer clothes shop and threatened the manager with a 30cm hunting knife before snatching £20,000 worth of jackets.

Shocking CCTV footage shows a moped rider, with his face covered by a helmet, make rapid stabbing motions to the manager of the store with the huge blade - leaving witnesses "terrorised".

Meanwhile, his accomplices snatched more than £20,000 worth of Armani and Hugo Boss jackets in just 30 seconds.

Knife-wielding Shahruk Sheraji, 22, of Rothay House, Albany Street, Camden, is behind bars after pleading guilty to robbery.

He was sentenced to nine years' imprisonment at Blackfriars' Crown Court on Monday (January 22).

Detective Chief Inspector Christine Jessah, from the Central North Command Unit , said: "As a result of the painstaking detective work by officers in Central North CID, a dangerous offender is off the streets and this lengthy sentence should be a deterrent to others."

Sheraji had arrived at the scene of the robbery on one of four mopeds, all with pillion passengers, at around 5.15pm on November 16 2016.

Sheraji, who is already serving a two-year sentence for moped-enabled thefts, will serve a further nine-year sentence.

The moped gang mounted the kerb outside the designer clothing store, on Upper Street, Islington, with three of the riders keeping watch outside.

Then, one rider and four passengers stormed the store, and Sheraji headed directly to the front counter with a large hunting knife, approximately 30cm in length, dropping a black knife sheath in the doorway.

He began threatening the manager behind the till with the knife, while the other four suspects grabbed as much designer clothing as they could.

Another male, along with Sheraji, was also carrying a knife.

More than £20,000 worth of designer items, including Armani, Canada Goose, Hugo Boss and Moncler branded jackets, were stolen within 30 seconds.

They made off with the stolen goods on the mopeds, which had their registration plates removed.

A member of staff called police. They attended the scene immediately and obtained CCTV footage showing Sheraji dropping the black knife sheaf upon entering the store. His DNA was found on it, placing him at the scene.

Detective Constable Steffan Evans, of the Camden and Islington CID, said: "Moped-enabled offences are a high priority for Camden and Islington and this investigation shows that moped-enabled thefts and knife crime are taken seriously.

"This planned attack at the shop left those who witnessed it feeling terrorised. The public should feel reassured that we are working to make the streets of London safer."

Sheraji was arrested on November 26 2016 by police who identified him following numerous calls from victims who had reported their phones had been stolen by two males on mopeds across central London.

Police officers spotted and caught Sheraji as he attempted to flee on foot.

Upon arrest, Sheraji was found with more than a dozen phones in his possession and items of clothing which matched those seen on CCTV footage from the robbery at the designer clothes store.

There are a further seven suspects who were involved in this incident who need identifying.

Police would like to hear from anyone with any information which could progress this investigation.

If you can help, please call Central North Command CID on 0208 345 0298 or police via 101.Alternatively you can tweet @MetCC

You can also get in touch anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

