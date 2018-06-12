An enormous machete was seized by Brent Police on Friday morning (June 9) after a man was allegedly seen carrying it in the street.

Police and firearms officers were dispatched after reports of a man being seen with a weapon in Stag Lane, Edgware at around 8.30am.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of carrying the machete.

Officers tweeted a picture of the huge weapon after it was seized.

The photo show the hooked blade almost stretches the length of a police desk it's laid out on.

It's wooden-handled and appears to be worn and rusty.

Brent Police thanked Edgware residents who called 999.

The machete has been taken off the streets

Since the end of May one woman was stabbed to death in Brent, a young man was shot and another was seriously injured with a knife, all in separate incidents.