An enormous machete was seized by Brent Police on Friday morning (June 9) after a man was allegedly seen carrying it in the street.
Police and firearms officers were dispatched after reports of a man being seen with a weapon in Stag Lane, Edgware at around 8.30am.
A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of carrying the machete.
Officers tweeted a picture of the huge weapon after it was seized.
The photo show the hooked blade almost stretches the length of a police desk it's laid out on.
It's wooden-handled and appears to be worn and rusty.
Brent Police thanked Edgware residents who called 999.
Since the end of May one woman was stabbed to death in Brent, a young man was shot and another was seriously injured with a knife, all in separate incidents.