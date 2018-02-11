Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A single mother claims she has been forced to abandon her home after a “violent drug user”, who allegedly targets her doorstep every day to use drugs, “threatened to kill” her daughter.

Sallie Campbell, 26, and her daughter Freya, 10, live in Hanwell where the sight of needles, drug residue and burnt spoons have reportedly become all too familiar.

The mother-of-one, who claims she has caught people injecting outside her home, told getwestlondon that around seven drug users have targeted her property "non-stop" for three years.

A gate outside Sallie's property, which is secluded and not very well lit, has been kicked in six times since she first moved in with her daughter in 2012, she says.

The 26-year-old and her daughter are now living out of carrier bags at a friend's house after becoming "terrified of what might happen" after an alleged assault on January 22.

Sallie said: "For the last three years I've had serious problems with drug dealers and users on my doorstep and around the main and back roads.

"It's horrendous, my daughter cries and doesn't sleep because she knows they are outside the door. It's got so bad that I'm now on anti-anxiety medication for my stress levels and my hair is falling out.

"On January 22, I tried to come out of my house and there were two people on the stairs outside my property, when I asked one to move she started hurling abuse at me.

"She threatened to kill my daughter, saying she would smash my windows in and she 'knows my face'. After that, she came at me and started spitting on me.

"She said she will get people to come over to the house. She's never hit me but I've had about four occasions when she's shouted or spat at me."

The 26-year-old said she will no longer leave the home, which still has all her daughter's toys inside, without having someone with her as she is "scared of what they will do".

She added: "There's no escape, it really is hell. I'm so jumpy and constantly looking over my shoulder, neither me or my daughter are sleeping properly anymore.

"The used needles and foil wraps on my stairs are a danger to my daughter."

Sallie also claims drug users outside her property have previously "blown heroine and crack smoke" straight into her and Freya's faces as they left the home.

After neighbours accidentally left her door open, Sallie recalled a time when she and her boyfriend came back home to find a "drug user passed out on the stairs with a beer can next to him".

A fundraising page has now been set up to try and raise the £3,000 needed for a deposit to allow Sallie and Freya to move out of the property or to invest in CCTV or alarms.

Sallie added: "I want something to be done about this, I cannot live like this anymore.

"I've had to call 999 and 101 many times and yet nothing has been done - I am sick and tired of Ealing Council and the police ignoring me and not helping others I know with the same problem."

Speaking to getwestlondon, a spokesman for Metropolitan Police confirmed they were called to reports of "threatening behaviour" at the address last month.

"Police were contacted on Monday January 22 by a woman reporting threatening behaviour in Cherington Road, Hanwell. Officers from Ealing investigated.

"There have been no arrests, enquiries continue."

The spokesman continued: "Ealing Police are working closely with Ealing Council to tackle the issue of drug dealing in some areas of Hanwell.



"We have been engaging with members of the community affected by this issue and asking them to provide evidence to support our ongoing work to deal with this issue.

"Where those are found to have broken the law, they may be subject to arrest or be dealt with by other tactics such as exclusion orders to remove them from the area."Anyone with information is asked to contact the local neighbourhood policing team or via 101."

