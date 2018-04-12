The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ten men and women were squeezed together in an unlicensed three-bedroom home by a rogue Preston landlord.

Brent Council enforcement officers discovered tenants living in squalid, "unsafe" conditions when they raided the semi-detached Carlton Avenue East home at dawn on Thursday (April 12).

Dangerous electrics, no fire detection system and no fire doors were among "serious hazards" flagged at the address.

The house was flagged to the council by neighbours who noticed lots of people coming and going from the home, people smoking outside, overflowing rubbish bins, mismatching curtains, an overgrown front garden and disrepair to the front of the property.

The residents paid more than £30,000 a year in rent to live in the substandard north Wembley property.

Brent Council is working to track down the landlord who illegally let the home as part of a wider crackdown.

Spencer Randolph, head of private housing services, said: "The people living in this house are handing over more than £30,000 a year in rent and in return they are being short changed with unsafe living conditions.

"It's not acceptable that private tenants paying decent rents should be exploited and put in danger by unprofessional landlords and agents.

"We brought in licensing to deal with just these sorts of issues and to give us more powers to take a robust approach against rogue landlords.

"If you're letting out a property in Brent, you need to be sure who's living in it and ensure it is properly managed and maintained. If it needs a licence, apply for one now before we catch you and hit you with a hefty fine and even a criminal record."

From June landlords in Dudden Hill, Kensal Green, Kilburn, Mapesbury and Queen's Parkwill need a licence to rent out Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs).

If you are a Brent landlord who lets out shared accommodation, you can apply for a licence online at: www.brent.gov.uk/prslicensing

If you suspect someone is renting out an unlicensed property in Brent, you can report them anonymously at: www.brent.gov.uk/reportaproperty .

