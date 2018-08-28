Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A temporary speed limit of 30mph on the A40 both ways between Target Underpass and Greenford Flyover, passing through Harrow , is finally due to end next month after more than half a year.

The limit was reduced in December 2017 for safety reasons while repairs were made to damaged barriers and infrastructure in the area.

Frustrated drivers, many of whom noted they had not seen any repair work taking place, will be pleased to hear that the limit will soon increase to 40mph on the busy road.

(Image: TfL)

TfL director of network management, Glynn Barton, said: "Safety is our number one priority and we regularly review infrastructure and speed limits across our road network. The speed limit on this stretch of road was decreased to 30mph in December 2017 as a precaution following a routine review of the central reservation.

"Our studies of the road have now found that it is safe to increase the limit to 40mph and that change will be introduced next month.

"Due to a £700m per year reduction in Government funding we have had to temporarily pause all non-essential road renewals, while ensuring our roads are kept safe."

Despite Londoners paying in excess of £500m per year in Vehicle Excise Duty, which from 2020 will be ring-fenced for investment in roads, there is no dedicated funding source for London roads.

Traffic cameras on the A40 will be adjusted to reflect the change in speed limit.