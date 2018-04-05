Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Temperatures in some parts of west London are set to be warmer than Portugal on Friday (April 5) as spring finally gets under way in the capital.

After a damp Easter bank holiday weekend, Londoners can expect temperatures as high as 16C on Friday, before they drop back down to around 12C on Sunday (April 8).

Sunny intervals are predicted ahead of the weekend, but Saturday and Sunday are set to be quite grey and gloomy with some April showers to finish off the weekend.

Friday's high temperatures come as London residents wash their hands of the Beast from the East, which caused freezing temperatures and snow across the country last month.

Alex Deakin, meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “For many it'll be another sunny start across much of central and eastern England, it will stay that way. Further west though, rain, quite a soggy day.

“For the bulk of England, it will be another dry, bright day with hazy sunshine. And for temperatures, we could get 16 maybe 17 celsius across the south east.

“The weekend overall is looking mixed. There will be some heavy downpours around but there will still be some spring sunshine and it'll be a milder weekend than many a recent weekend.”

Temperatures across all west London boroughs will reach 16C on Friday, according to the Weather Channel .

Residents in Harrow, Ealing and Hounslow, as well as other areas of west London, can expect temperatures to drop down to 12C on Sunday.