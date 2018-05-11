Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Temperatures following the record-breaking heat of the bank holiday weekend will have dropped by more than 13C in just six days, forecasts suggest.

The bank holiday saw sweltering highs of 28.7C reached in Northolt , but by Saturday (May 12) temperatures will struggle to reach more than 15C in the capital.

A cold front means the south-east will experience weather more suited for this time of year , with forecasters predicting light rain and winds throughout the weekend.

Although temperatures will remain in the low teens, it will feel like 9C at some points on Saturday and Sunday (May 13), according to Met Office .

Speaking ahead of the weekend, meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “Following last weekend's blazing bank holiday, this weekend will be very different – back to the more typical spring weather.

“[There will be] cooler temperatures. Still some bright spells, but there will also be heavy downpours around.

“Low pressure to the west will bring a very different feel in, much cooler temperatures and some showers by Saturday morning. Plenty of sunshine despite the fresh feel on Saturday.

(Image: Getty Images/ Adrian Dennis)

“The showers are coming and going. One minute sunny, the other pouring with rain. Plus, in the sunshine this time of year it's quite strong, so you may need to cover up with sun cream.”

Temperatures in west London will remain around 15C on Saturday and will increase slightly to 16C on Sunday, with light rain and wind expected on both days.