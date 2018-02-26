Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A detective who led the investigation into a crash which killed three teenagers has praised two young people who detained the driver.

Speaking after Jaynesh Chudasama admitted killing the teenagers in the Hayes crash, Detective Sergeant Jane Shaw said their actions spoke "volumes of their character".

Chudasama, 28 of Hayes, killed 17-year-old Harry Louis Rice, 16-year-old George Toby Wilkinson and 16-year-old Josh McGuinness in a crash in Shepiston Lane on January 26.

Exactly a month later, he pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving after his Audi A5 crashed into the teenagers at 71 mph, who were on their way to a 16th birthday party.

"Three key decisions were made that night," said Detective Sergeant Jane Shaw of the Met's serious collision investigation unit.

"The first by Chudasama, the driver, who decided to drive having consumed alcohol and then running from the scene, followed by the decisions of two young men who decided to stay at the devastating scene and detain him.

"These actions speak volumes as to the characters of the three."

Chudasama had lost control of his car, which hit the teenagers and then spun around in the road before crashing into a cemetery wall, coming to a halt, police said.

The driver and passenger ran off, but were pursued by two boys, one who hit Mr Chudasama over the head with a bottle then dragged him back to where his friends lay injured.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the defendant was estimated to have had a blood alcohol concentration of about 213 milligrams per 100 millilitres at the time of the crash.

The legal limit for driving is 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood.

Detective Shaw continued: "The parents of the boys whose lives were so tragically ended have, while dealing with overwhelming grief, made efforts to highlight the human cost of dangerous driving in the hope that other families can be spared the pain that they now face.

"In a matter of moments, three young lives were over. The loss is immeasurable"

Senior Crown Prosecutor Sally-Anne Russell from the CPS added: “The decision by Jaynesh Chudasama to drink far in excess of the legal limit and then drive his car at such a speed has needlessly ended the lives of three young men.

“Anyone who drives a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of excess alcohol should know they are putting not only their own lives at risk, but those of other motorists and pedestrians too.

“Chudasama will now have to face the consequences of causing this fatal collision, which he has admitted, but nothing he can do will lessen the effect on the families and friends of George, Joshua and Harry and our thoughts are with them today."

Chudasama was remanded in custody and will face sentencing on Friday (March 9).

