Two teenage men were taken to hospital and arrested after a knife fight in Harrow on Sunday (August 26) afternoon.

Police officers were called to Eastcote Lane in Harrow shortly after 4.30pm to reports of several males fighting. Both the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended the scene.

Upon arrival, they found two males had suffered knife wounds, and both were taken to a south London hospital. Neither suffered any injuries deemed to be life-threatening.

They were also both arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and affray, and will be taken into police custody once discharged from hospital.

A spokesman for the Met said: "Police were called to Eastcote Lane, Harrow at 4.36pm on Sunday, August 26 to reports of a group of males fighting.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. At the scene two males had suffered knife wounds.

"An 18-year-old male was taken to a south London hospital where his condition has been deemed not life threatening.

"He has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and affray and will be taken into custody on discharge from hospital.

"A 19-year-old male, was taken to a south London hospital where his condition has been deemed not life threatening.

"He has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and affray and will be taken into custody on discharge from hospital.

"Anyone who witnessed this incident, has footage, or can supply information is asked to call Harrow CID quoting CAD4625/26AUG, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."