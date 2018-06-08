The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a vicious attack in Edgware that left a young woman fighting for her life.

Two men on mopeds targeted the 24-year-old woman in Holyrood Gardens on Monday evening (June 4).

Her handbag was grabbed by the pillion passenger who, following a struggle, dismounted and punched her before both thieves made off in the direction of Stag Lane with her mobile phone and bag.

The victim suffered a serious head injury during the robbery and was taken by London Ambulance Service to a north London hospital.

She remains in hospital in a critical condition today (Friday, June 8).

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 9.10pm on Monday, June 4 to reports of a woman injured following a moped enabled robbery in Holyrood Gardens, Edgware.

(Image: Google Maps)

"The woman, aged 24, was approached by two males on a moped. The pillion passenger struggled with the victim and then the rider of the moped dismounted and punched her and stole her mobile phone and bag."

Two male teenagers aged 17 and 18 were arrested on Thursday (June 7).

They have been taken to a north London police station where they remain at this time.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD 7898/04 June. You can also contact Crimestoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, on 0800 555 111.