A 15-year-old girl who went missing has now been found after a police appeal.

Officers had asked the public for help in finding Shanel Nelson, who "often travels on various bus routes" in the capital.

The teen, from the Kensington and Chelsea borough, was last seen at 4.45pm on Wednesday (January 10) and an appeal was launched.

Metropolitan Police for the borough announced on Twitter: "Pleased to report that Shanel Nelson who had been reported missing has now been found."

They tweeted the message of thanks on Friday (January 12).

