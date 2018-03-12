The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenage boy was caught with three vicious weapons and a black face mask at a school.

The 17-year-old admitted carrying two six-inch knives, a hammer and a face mask into a west London school on January 17.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will be sentenced at a youth court hearing at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (March 14).

He was charged with three counts of possession of an offensive weapon on school premises and pleaded guilty on February 21.

