A teenage boy has pleaded guilty to attacking a girl and carrying a kitchen knife in a Harrow park.

The 16-year-old admitted possessing an offensive weapon and "maliciously wounding" a female in Newton Farm Ecology Park on February 10.

He is due to be sentenced at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (March 14).

The teen, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, admitted two charges.

The first is "maliciously wounding" another person and the second is carrying an offensive weapon.

