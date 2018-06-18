The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police closed Coldharbour Lane in Hayes overnight after a teenager was stabbed multiple times in a late night attack.

The 18-year-old was found by police with stab injuries in Coldharbour Lane at 1.38am on Monday (June 18).

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service attended the scene after reports of an injured man. The teenager was rushed to a west London hospital. He is now understood to be in a non life-threatening condition.

The incident is being investigated by officers from the Hillingdon West Area Command Unit. Detectives have not yet made any arrests and are continuing to make enquiries.

The road was closed for several hours after the incident and bus routes 90, 40 and E6 were all operating on diversion. The road later reopened shortly before 8am.

Anyone who witnessed this incident should call West Area Command Unit by dialing 101, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.