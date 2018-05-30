Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager was stabbed in the early hours of the morning on Brunel University campus.

Emergency services were called to the university site, on Kingston Lane in Uxbridge, just before 4am on Wednesday (May 30) to reports of a srabbing.

Metropolitan Police officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended and found a 19-year-old man with stab wounds to his chest near to the coffee shop and lecture centre within the grounds of the university.

The victim was rushed to a central London hospital and his condition is not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening, a spokesman for Met Police said.

“His next of kin have been informed [and] a forensic scene is in place,” the spokesman for the force added.

Access to the university has been restricted for most of the day while police carry on with their investigations.

In a statement posted on social media, Brunel has offered support to the victim and any students affected by the stabbing, and has also stated incidences like this are “very rare”.

The statement says: “Early this morning our security team was alerted to reports of an incident outside the Lecture Centre, in which a man suffered knife wounds.

“The man, who is not believed to be a Brunel student, was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“Incidents like these are very rare and our security officers, who patrol campus 24 hours a day, acted to resolve the issue. They are continuing to help police with their investigation.

“If any students or staff are affected, the meeting house is open, and our student welfare and support team are available at studentssupport@brunel.ac.uk , on 10895 267045 or via drop-in at the student centre.”

Following the stabbing, some residents took to social media to say they were “shocked and worried” that someone has been stabbed at a London university.

User @Cayla_Flower said: “Woke up to news of a stabbing on my university campus, Brunel uni. I’m shocked and worried… Universities, like everywhere, should be a place to learn and be safe.”

No arrests have yet been made and police are continuing with their investigations

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information which is likely to assist police with their enquiries is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference CAD 780/30May.

Alternatively, to give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org .