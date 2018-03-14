The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenage boy who took two six-inch knives and a hammer into school has been ordered to comply by a Youth Rehabilitation Order.

The 17-year-old admitted admitted carrying the three vicious weapons, as well as a black face mask, into a west London school on January 17 this year.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was handed the order at Willesden Youth Court on Wednesday (March 14).

He must comply with the Youth Rehabilitation Order for 12 months, pay a victim surcharge of £20, and pay £50 court costs.

The 17-year-old was charged with three counts of possession of an offensive weapon on school premises and pleaded guilty on February 21.

