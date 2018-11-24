Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting for a teenager after a woman was shot with a pellet gun in the forehead in central London.

The victim had been leaving Nando's in Cardinal Walk, Victoria, when a boy pointed a BB gun at the woman's head from close range, before shooting.

Police were called to the Nando's at 12.10pm on November 13 after the victim reported the "minor altercation".

Despite the dangerous nature of the suspected prank, the woman did not suffer any serious injuries as a result.

The suspect involved in the shooting and the group he was with, made off from the scene soon after.

A description of the boy was released by Metropolitan Police 10 days after the incident, with no arrests made yet.

He is described as black, around 16-years-old, and wearing a black puffer-style jacket with a furry hood. He was wearing a hooded jumper with Adidas tracksuit bottoms, and a black backpack with a Nike logo. He was also wearing glasses.

Detective Constable Kathryn Waite, of Westminster CID, said: "Those involved may have thought this to be a prank and found it funny, but it left the victim shaken and upset.

"We would urge anybody who was in the restaurant or around the local area at that time, who saw what happened or recalls seeing this group to get in touch."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD 3028/13NOV18, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also give information via @MetCC.