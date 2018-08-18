The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 17-year-old thief who mounted the kerb on a moped and drove directly towards police officers after being caught stealing a vehicle in Wembley has been sentenced.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to an eight-month Detention and Training Order at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Thursday (August 16).

He was also disqualified from driving for 28 months and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to 14 motor offences, including theft of a moped, on July 6.

The charges relate to a string of offences in Wembley on two separate occasions in May.

At around 1.45pm on May 22, around three males were seen stealing a moped in St John's Road, Wembley. Officers arrived and found a group of three males around a moped in Acacia Avenue.

When they saw the officers approach, the 17-year-old defendant mounted the moped and "drove directly towards police officers", who managed to intercept and stop the vehicle.

After trying to escape on foot, he was caught and arrested by officers on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Screwdrivers and fuses from a moped were found in his bag and, as a result, he was then also arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal, police said.

Whilst in police custody, officers linked the teenager to a moped theft in East Lane that had previously been reported to police earlier in the month on May 1.

They later found he had driven the stolen moped without a license or mandatory protective equipment.

He was charged with 14 motor offences on Wednesday, 20 June.

PC Jake Bhanji, who led the investigation, said: “The defendant is a prolific moped offender who despite attempting to evade police on numerous occasions has now been brought to justice for his actions.

“Despite having no licence or insurance, he continued to target innocent people’s mopeds and posed a danger not only to himself, but to residents of the local community.

“I hope today’s sentencing reminds moped thieves of the Met’s tireless commitment to tackling this type of criminality.”