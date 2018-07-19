Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been left broken boned, bloodied and vomiting after being robbed on board a bus in Cowley , Uxbridge .

The 19-year-old victim was on board the 222 bus at the time of the incident.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 11.17pm on Wednesday (July 18) to High Street, Cowley, where the bus was stopped, to reports of a bleeding man.

Then came on board to find the teenager bleeding and suffering from a broken foot and jaw, and was vomiting.

The victim has been taken to a west London hospital where he is being treated at present for the array of injuries.

Police has not yet disclosed what, if anything, was taken during the incident, but it is being treated as a robbery investigation.

Metropolitan Police in Uxbridge are continuing to make inquiries about the incident in Cowley but have not yet made any arrests.

Video footage from the scene shows Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service at the scene late on Wednesday night.