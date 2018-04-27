The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 16-year-old boy has now been missing from Hillingdon for exactly a month and the public's helps is needed to find him.

Police are urging members of the public to come forward to help trace Dylan Lapsley, who was last seen in West Drayton on March 27.

Marking one month since his disappearance on Friday (April 27), Hillingdon Police put out a plea on Twitter in a bid to locate him.

The borough's police force posted a picture of the teenager, writing: "We are trying to locate Dylan Lapsley, who is sixteen years old, and last seen on March 27 2018 in the West Drayton area."

If you see Dylan, or can offer any information about his whereabouts, please call Hillingdon Police on 101, quoting reference 8320/27MAR18.