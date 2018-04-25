A teenager has been rushed to hospital after he was found with stab injuries - in broad daylight - in a busy shopping area.
Emergency services were on the scene in Harrow town centre amid reports of a stabbing at St Anns Shopping Centre.
Police cars and an ambulance vehicle lined up in College Road, outside the popular shopping venue on Wednesday lunchtime (April 25).
Harrow Police assured the public that the incident "did not involve anyone else" and that the teenager, who officers believed to be 17-years-old, has been taken to hospital.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed officers were called at 12.20pm, having been alerted to reports of a man self-harming at the shopping centre in St Anns Road, Harrow.
Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found an 18-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.
Follow our blog below as we bring you the latest updates on this incident.
The first ambulance was on the scene in less than five minutes
Medics attended the injured teenager in St Anns Shopping Centre in less than five minutes, London Ambulance Service confirmed.
A spokesman for London Ambulance Service (LAS) said:
“We were called at 12.23pm today to St Anns Road, Harrow, to reports of an incident.
“We sent an incident response officer, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew. The first crew was on scene in less than five minutes.
“We treated a man at the scene and took him as a priority to a major trauma centre.”
Eyewitness 'despairs at people' taking pictures of teenager who 'self-harmed'
A woman has expressed her shock after shoppers who passed the self-harm incident persistently took photos as police attended to the injured teenager.
Sue King, who is a member of the #Fixit Harrow Network, said:
“I was there while he was being treated, sadly I had to stop a woman taking photos, I just can’t understand some people.
“To be honest I’m still in shock at her behaviour, and the fact the police were telling people not to stop and move on, but many just stood round watching. I just despair of people sometimes.”
Teenager who 'stabbed himself' is in a potentially life-threatening condition
Injuries that a teenage boy inflicted on himself are potentially life-threatening, police say.
Metropolitan Police confirmed they were called at around 12:20pm on Wednesday (April 25) to reports of a man self harming at a shopping centre in St Anns Road, Harrow.
A spokesperson for the force said:
“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found an 18-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.
“He was detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
“No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.”
A teenage boy 'stabbed himself in the stomach'
Harrow Police confirmed it dealt with the incident and the teenager is now in hospital.