A teenager has been rushed to hospital after he was found with stab injuries - in broad daylight - in a busy shopping area.

Emergency services were on the scene in Harrow town centre amid reports of a stabbing at St Anns Shopping Centre.

Police cars and an ambulance vehicle lined up in College Road, outside the popular shopping venue on Wednesday lunchtime (April 25).

Harrow Police assured the public that the incident "did not involve anyone else" and that the teenager, who officers believed to be 17-years-old, has been taken to hospital.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed officers were called at 12.20pm, having been alerted to reports of a man self-harming at the shopping centre in St Anns Road, Harrow.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found an 18-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

