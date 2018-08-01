The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager was rushed to hospital after a late-night shooting at a London Overground station on Tuesday (July 31).

At around 10pm, police were called to a man suffering multiple gunshot injuries inside St James' Street station in Walthamstow.

It is thought the man received the injuries in St James' Street before making his way inside the station, police said on Wednesday (August 1).

Speaking to getwestlondon , a police spokesman said: "Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the man, believed aged 18, was taken to an east London hospital.

"His injuries are not life-threatening."

The victim remains in hospital on Wednesday morning. His condition was initially critical but police have now said his injuries are non life-threatening.

St James' Street station remains closed to the public while police remain at the scene investigating the shooting. There have been no arrests.

A spokesman for Waltham Forest police added: "Roads remain closed around St James overground station Walthamstow while investigations continue after a shooting.

"The station remains closed into the morning as work continues at the scene. Victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

"There have been no arrests."