A teenager has been convicted of fatally stabbing a 20-year-old man who confronted him about selling drugs outside his Parsons Green home.

The 17-year-old boy, of Shildon in Durham, who has not been named for legal reasons, was found guilty of the manslaughter of Omid Saidy at the Old Bailey on Thursday, May 10, after a trial. He was found not guilty of murder.

Another teenager, Shafiq Smith, 19, of Laitwood Road in Wandsworth, was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter in relation to Omid, but he was found guilty of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent in relation to Omid’s friend Oluwafemi Omotosho.

They will both be sentenced at the Old Bailey on June 15.

Police were called on October 16, 2017, at 7.37pm following reports of three males stabbed in the area surrounding Parsons Green Tube Station.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and three males were found at various locations suffering from injuries.

One of the injured men was Omid, who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later at 8.30pm.

Omid’s friend Oluwafemi Omotosho and another unnamed male was also found suffering from stab injuries at the scene.

At about 4pm on October 16, 2017, Omid was at home when he saw what he believed to be a drug deal happening outside, which had been a reoccurring problem. He went outside and asked the two males to find another spot.

They returned about 30 minutes later and Omid went back outside, this time with his father and brother, and once again asked the males to move on. They agreed and walked away.

At about 7pm, Omid’s father was alerted by his daughter that the males were back and were covering their faces with masks and hoods.

He went out to investigate with his dog, when he saw Omid, who had left the house earlier thinking the situation was resolved, challenge the males and chase them away. Omid’s father followed behind.

During the chase, Smith and the 17-year-old produced knives and were waving them at Omid. Omid, also armed with a knife, said he would not be intimidated by them and he wanted them out of the area.

Omid called his friend Omotosho for help. Omotosho arrived a short time later and joined the chase on his moped. He also had a knife.

There was an altercation between the three, which resulted in Omid receiving fatal injuries. It is believed Omid stabbed one of the men he was pursuing during the altercation.

Omotosho drove at the males on his moped in a bid to defend his friend, but he lost control and crashed into some parked vehicles.

Omotosho fell to the ground and was defenceless when Smith approached him and stabbed him in the chest. Both suspects then fled the scene.

At this point, Omid’s father caught-up and found his son collapsed on the floor near Parsons Green Tube Station. Despite emergency treatment, Omid died at the scene. He had been stabbed four times, in his neck, torso and buttock.

Both Smith and the 17-year-old were seen several times on CCTV in the area on October 17, 2017.

The 17-year-old was also stabbed during the altercation, and was subsequently arrested. Smith went on the run, but was soon located on October 19.

Omotosho was arrested and charged with possession of a bladed or sharply pointed article in a public place and affray.

He previously pleaded guilty to these charges on October 23, 2017, and was remanded to be sentenced at the same time as Smith and the 17-year-old.

In a statement Omid's family said: "Nothing will bring back out our beloved son Omid and we don't feel that justice was fully served with the verdict.

"However, we as a family hope that this conviction goes some way to showing the young people out there that carrying a knife in public has serious consequences. We pray that no other family has to go what we have gone through."