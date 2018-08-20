The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager lost his life in a crash on the M25 this morning (Monday, August 20).

Herts Police have confirmed an 18-year-old man died following the crash which took place at around 7.30am.

The M25 was closed between junctions 17 and 18 following the collision while emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended the scene and police investigated.

Shortly after 1.30pm a Herts Police spokeswoman said: "We are now in a position to confirm that an 18-year-old man sadly passed away as a result of this morning’s collision.

"His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by our family liaison officers.

"The motorway has been reopened and the closures at junction 18 have now been lifted."

According to Highways England the fatal crash occurred when a vehicle collided with a safety barrier.

There were up to 10 miles of queuing traffic on the M25 following the crash which caused some commuters to be stuck for hours.

The road closure was lifted just before 1pm but traffic is expected to take some time still to return to normal.